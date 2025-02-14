Vaccine critic RFK Jr confirmed as health secretary

"DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN"

"He's a frightening man, a dangerous man, and I think he'll do harm," Paul Offit, a leading vaccine expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia told AFP. "It is a disaster waiting to happen, and it will happen."



Critics have accused Republican senators of looking the other way.



"They are choosing to pretend like it is in any way believable that RFK Jr. won't use his new power to do exactly the thing he has been trying to do for decades - undermine vaccines," said Democratic Senator Patty Murray.



Nothing prevents Kennedy from dismissing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine advisory committee, which determines which vaccines must be covered by insurance, she added.



Kennedy has also vowed to gut the Food and Drug Administration and suspend research on infectious diseases.



The Senate has approved all of Trump's cabinet picks to date.



Just one day prior, lawmakers gave the green light to Tulsi Gabbard as Trump's pick to oversee US intelligence services, despite criticism over her limited background and past support for adversarial nations such as Russia and Syria.



Gabbard's confirmation is viewed as yet another testament to Trump's firm grip on his party, following a slate of controversial cabinet nominees - among them a defence secretary accused of sexual assault and an FBI chief allegedly driven by political vendettas.