Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Vaccine makers could make Omicron-specific booster, says Fauci
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Vaccine makers could make Omicron-specific booster, says Fauci

Vaccine makers could make Omicron-specific booster, says Fauci

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walks by pedestrians along 34th street outside Pennsylvania Station in New York City, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

04 Dec 2021 01:46AM (Updated: 04 Dec 2021 01:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: COVID-19 vaccine makers have contingency plans to deal with the Omicron variant that include a combination vaccine against the original version and the variant as well as a variant-specific booster dose, a top US health official said on Friday (Dec 3).

The US government is working with Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J on multiple contingency plans, infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told reporters at a White House briefing.

"One is to rev up the production of the vaccines that they already have. The next is to make, for example, a bivalent, where you have the vaccine against both the ancestral strain and the new variant, and the other is to make a variant-specific boost," said Fauci.

"They are now assuming they may have to do that and are being prepared for that," he added.

Data from a National Institutes of Health study strongly suggest that existing boosters provide cross protection against a number of variants, including Omicron, Fauci said.

"Although we haven't proven it yet, there's every reason to believe that if you get vaccinated and boosted that you would have at least some degree of cross protection, very likely against severe disease, even against the Omicron variant."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with local authorities to investigate suspect cases of the Omicron variant in states other than those where cases have already been reported, Director Rochelle Walensky said at the briefing.

There have been cases of Omicron detected in about 40 countries, she said, but the Delta variant remains the dominant strain in the United States.

"I know that the news is focused on Omicron. But we should remember that 99.9 per cent of cases in the country right now are from the Delta variant. Delta continues to drive cases across the country, especially in those who are unvaccinated," she said.

 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Omicron

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us