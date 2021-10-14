Vaccine requirements raised COVID-19 vaccination rates by 20 percentage points: White House

WASHINGTON: Vaccination rates rose by 20 percentage points after private businesses, healthcare systems, social institutions, state and local governments adopted COVID-19 vaccine requirements, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday (Oct 13).

Zients told reporters at a press briefing that 77 per cent of eligible Americans have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

US Centers Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr Rachel Walensky said at the same briefing that the seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases fell 12 per cent from last week and that the seven-day average of daily deaths was down 5 per cent.