Valneva to launch trial for booster use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Valneva logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

05 May 2022 02:10AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 02:10AM)
PARIS: French drugmaker Valneva said on Wednesday (May 4) it will conduct a trial about the use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 as a booster jab following a mRNA vaccination or natural infection.

The trial will be conducted in the Netherlands and results are expected in the third quarter of 2022, the statement said .

The VLA2001-307 trial will be the company’s first clinical trial to provide booster data following primary vaccination with an mRNA vaccine or natural COVID-19 infection.

Source: Reuters/ec

