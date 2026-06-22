Vance hopes US, Iran can turn 'new leaf' with talks

BURGENSTOCK, Switzerland: US Vice President JD Vance expressed hopes on Sunday (Jun 21) of turning a "new leaf" during talks with Iran in Switzerland, even as the threat of renewed fighting in Lebanon and lack of consensus on key issues rendered prospects for a permanent deal elusive.

The negotiations to end a war that sowed chaos across the Middle East and rattled the global economy are meant to trigger a 60-day period to settle broader issues that have dogged US-Iranian relations for decades.

But even as American and Iranian representatives gathered in Switzerland alongside Pakistani and Qatari mediators, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his declarations that troops would remain in south Lebanon "as long as necessary".

"We will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect the cherished residents of the north and all the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu said.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, threatened to strike Iran if it did not "immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble".

Netanyahu also repeated vows that he would "not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons", while Iran's state broadcaster said the nuclear programme had not been discussed on Sunday.