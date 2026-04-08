Vance says EU is meddling in Hungary's election as he backs Orban in Budapest

BUDAPEST: US Vice President JD Vance lashed out on Tuesday (Apr 7) at what he called "disgraceful" European Union interference in Hungary's election, even as he openly endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally of both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, days before the vote.

Vance's visit to Budapest came ahead of Sunday's election, which independent public opinion polls show Orban is likely to lose. The trip - and the rare endorsement by a sitting US official - underscored how crucial Trump deems the veteran Hungarian nationalist's re-election.

The visit broke with the norms of prior US presidential administrations of not openly campaigning in foreign elections, especially for a government that has maintained close ties with Putin. It was not immediately clear whether Vance's public support would strengthen Orban's candidacy.

Nonetheless, the trip cast Vance in what has become a familiar role - scolding Brussels at a time of increasing transatlantic tension over Trump's war on Iran, criticism of Ukraine, threats to withdraw from the NATO alliance and stated desire to take control of Greenland from Denmark.

"What has happened in the midst of this election campaign is one of the worst examples of foreign election interference that I've ever seen or ever even read about," Vance told a press conference.

"The bureaucrats in Brussels have tried to destroy the economy of Hungary. They have tried to make Hungary less energy-independent. They have tried to drive up costs for Hungarian consumers, and they've done it all because they hate this guy (Orban)."