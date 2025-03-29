Vance says Denmark has 'under invested' in Greenland

"It is very important that we put aside our disagreements and differences ... because only in this way will we be able to cope with the heavy pressure we are exposed to from outside," he said when he unveiled his government.



Nielsen said that by visiting Greenland when there was no government in office there, the US administration was "not showing respect to an ally".



Usha Vance had initially been due to travel to Greenland just with her son and attend a dogsled race in the town of Sisimiut.



Locals said they had planned to give her a frosty reception, with several protests scheduled.



The visit to Sisimiut was then cancelled and replaced with the visit to the military base