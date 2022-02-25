Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Vatican hopes for 'glimmer of conscience' from leaders on Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Vatican hopes for 'glimmer of conscience' from leaders on Ukraine

Vatican hopes for 'glimmer of conscience' from leaders on Ukraine

Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, on New York, on Sep 28, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

25 Feb 2022 12:41AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 12:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican, in its first comment on Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Thursday (Feb 24), said it hoped that those who hold the destiny of the world in their hands would have a "glimmer of conscience".

World leaders have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of a flagrant violation of international law by launching the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

A statement by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin did not mention the Russian leader by name.

"The tragic scenarios that everyone feared are unfortunately becoming reality," said Parolin, who ranks second only to Pope Francis in the Vatican hierarchy.

"But there is still time for good will, there is still space for negotiation, there is still room to exercise a wisdom that prevents partisan interests from prevailing, that protects everyone's legitimate aspirations and spares the world from the folly and horrors of war," he said.

"We believers do not lose hope for a glimmer of conscience in those who hold the destinies of the world in their hands."

Parolin reiterated part of an appeal made on Wednesday by the pope, who warned against "discrediting international law".

Francis has proclaimed Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of the Christian season of Lent and falls on March 2 this year in the Roman Catholic and other Western churches, as an international day of fasting and prayer for peace.

"This appeal takes on dramatic urgency after the start of Russian military operations on Ukrainian territory," Parolin said.

While Parolin stuck to cautious diplomatic language, avoiding words such as 'invasion' and 'attack', the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano was more direct.

It ran on its front page a headline reading "Ukraine Under Attack - The Darkest Hour" over a photo of black smoke rising over a Ukrainian city that had been hit by a missile.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vatican

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us