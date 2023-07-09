Pope Francis says he will create new cardinals in end September

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said on Sunday (Jul 9) he would create 21 new cardinals from across the world at the end of September.

"Their provenance expresses the universality of the Church that continues to proclaim God's merciful love to all people on earth," said the pope, following his weekly Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace on Saint Peter's Square.

The consistory will be the ninth for the creation of cardinals under Pope Francis, who is in the tenth year of his papacy.

His choices are closely watched as an indication of the future direction of the Catholic Church and its priorities for its 1.3 billion faithful.

Cardinals under the age of 80 will participate in the vote to nominate the successor to Pope Francis.