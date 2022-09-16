Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Vatican sought Xi-Pope meeting in Kazakhstan, China declined: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Vatican sought Xi-Pope meeting in Kazakhstan, China declined: Report

Vatican sought Xi-Pope meeting in Kazakhstan, China declined: Report
Pope Francis boards the plane for departure following a farewell ceremony, at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Sep 15, 2022. (Photo: Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS)
Vatican sought Xi-Pope meeting in Kazakhstan, China declined: Report
Pope Francis answers reporters' questions during a conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back to Rome after visiting Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Sep 15, 2022. (Photo: ANSA/Alessandro Di Meo/ POOL via REUTERS)
16 Sep 2022 04:49AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2022 04:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE: The Vatican told China that Pope Francis was willing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping while both leaders where in the Kazakh capital but China said there was not enough time, a Vatican source said on Thursday (Sep 15).

The source gave no details on how or when the Vatican approached China, with which it is involved in a delicate dialogue over the status of the Roman Catholic Church in the country.

The source said the Vatican made "an expression of availability". The Chinese side said they "appreciated the gesture" but that there was no free time on Xi's schedule.

Both the pope and Xi were in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday. Xi was there for an official visit and the pope was there to attend a congress of world religious leaders.

A meeting between the two men, however brief, would have been historic.

Speaking to reporters accompanying him on his flight to the Central Asian republic on Tuesday, Ppe Francis was asked whether he might meet Xi in its capital.

Pope Francis replied coyly: "I don't have any news about that," without elaborating.

Asked if he was ready to go to China, Francis responded: "I am always ready to go to China".

The pope has tried to ease the historically poor relations between the Holy See and China, and told Reuters in an interview in July that he hoped to renew a secret and contested agreement on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops in China.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Pope Francis Xi Jinping

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.