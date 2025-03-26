Vehicle of US soldiers missing in Lithuania found submerged in water, US Army says

VILNIUS: A vehicle used by four US Army soldiers that went missing on Tuesday afternoon in Lithuania has been found submerged in water, and the search for the missing soldiers is continuing, the US Army said on Wednesday (Mar 26).



"The M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the four missing U.S. Soldiers were operating during a training exercise has been located in Lithuania," it said in a statement.



While on a visit to Warsaw, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said earlier on Wednesday that the soldiers had died but that he did not know any details.



Lithuania's military later wrote on social media X that it was continuing an "intensive" rescue operation and had no information confirming the deaths.



The soldiers had been training near Pabrade in eastern Lithuania near the border with Belarus, the US Army said.



"The soldiers, all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident," the army said in an earlier statement.