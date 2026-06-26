Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes more than doubles to 589 with thousands missing

CARACAS: The official death toll from twin earthquakes in Venezuela more than doubled on Friday (Jun 26) to 589, interim president Delcy Rodriguez said, as rescuers raced to find survivors beneath collapsed buildings.

"Regrettably, we now have 589 people who died," Rodriguez told a televised meeting with military and civilian officials. The previous official toll had been 235.

The government has confirmed 2,980 injuries.

Rescuers worked through the night to save hundreds of Venezuelans trapped in rubble and find thousands more missing after the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 tremors struck about 160km west of Caracas on Wednesday.

A website created to track missing people and shared by opposition leaders from the politically polarised nation listed 49,500 people as unaccounted for, while the US Geological Survey predicted more than 10,000 deaths.