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Aftershock hits Caracas as rescue efforts enter critical hours in Venezuela
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Aftershock hits Caracas as rescue efforts enter critical hours in Venezuela

The twin quakes have killed nearly 1,500 people, while international aid from 24 countries continues to arrive.

Aftershock hits Caracas as rescue efforts enter critical hours in Venezuela

Members of the 7th Civil Security Training and Intervention Regiment exchange information with Brazilian rescue workers next to a damaged building in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on Jun 29, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Miguel Medina)

30 Jun 2026 01:47AM
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CARACAS: Residents of Caracas woke up on Monday (Jun 29) to an aftershock that rocked their houses, while rescue teams continued their fourth day of round-the-clock work in the areas affected by last week's powerful earthquakes in Venezuela.

A 4.6-magnitude aftershock centred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) hit north of the Venezuelan capital Caracas early on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

No damage was immediately reported from the aftershock, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, said on social media.

Rescue efforts have been focusing particularly on La Guaira, the hardest-hit state of a country long mired in a deep political and economic crisis.

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Wednesday's twin earthquakes have left close to 1,500 people confirmed dead and hundreds of collapsed buildings.

The international community has rallied to help Venezuela in the wake of the disaster. The country has received support from 24 countries, which have sent over 500 metric tons of supplies, more than 2,700 rescue and support personnel and about 86 canine teams, according to Venezuelan authorities.

A damaged building is pictured in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on Jun 29, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Miguel Medina)

SEARCH FOR SURVIVORS CONTINUES

National and international rescue teams continued their efforts throughout the night, while the families of the missing remain hopeful that survivors will be found.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele shared the rescue of 21-year-old Aaron Levi in a collapsed building in the disaster-stricken state of La Guaira.

"This rescue was made possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of rescue teams from Venezuela, Mexico, and El Salvador," he said on X.

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, also echoed Levi's story, explaining that he was pulled out after 106 hours trapped under the rubble through a rescue operation that lasted 43 hours.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fs

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Venezuela earthquake
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