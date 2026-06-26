Venezuelans trapped alive after twin quakes kill at least 188

TREMORS FELT IN COLOMBIA, BRAZIL

Venezuela's northern coast sits on a boundary between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates, but has not suffered a significant quake since 1997, when 73 people died.



Another quake in 1967 killed 236 people.



Wednesday's 7.5-magnitude earthquake was the most powerful since October 29, 1900, when a 7.7-magnitude tremor struck offshore.



The quake was felt across Colombia, where residents in Bogota evacuated buildings as a precaution.



Tremors were also reported in several cities in northern Brazil, according to the country's seismic monitoring network.



Scenes of panic and destruction played out in the capital Caracas after the quakes.



In the affluent Altamira neighbourhood, residents called out in the early morning for relatives after the collapse of a 22-story building.



"Oh God, why is this happening? Oh Father!" wept a woman as a man tried to comfort her, in another neighbourhood.



A doctor at the Domingo Luciani Hospital in the city, speaking on condition of anonymity, said children and adults were arriving in ambulances unaccompanied by family, after being pulled out of the rubble, as facilities in La Guaira were overwhelmed.



"Their injuries include facial, thoracic, or abdominal trauma, as well as fractures of the upper and lower limbs."