Venezuela's Maduro declares national emergency after Caracas hit by explosions, smoke seen in capital

CARACAS: Venezuela rejects "military aggression" by the United States, the government of President Nicolas Maduro said in a statement early on Saturday (Jan 3).

Attacks ⁠took place in the capital of Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La ‌Guaira, the statement said, ‌prompting Maduro to declare a national emergency and call on ‌social and political forces to "activate mobilisation plans".

"The objective of this attack is none other than to seize Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, attempting to break the nation’s political independence by force. They will not succeed," the statement added.

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2am local time (2pm, Singapore time) on Saturday in Caracas.

It was not immediately clear what was behind the explosions. Venezuela’s government, the Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

⁠However, a US official told Reuters early on Saturday that the US is carrying out strikes inside Venezuela. The official, who was speaking on the ‌condition of anonymity, did not provide details.

Smoke could be seen rising from the hangar of a military base in Caracas. Another military installation in the capital was without power.