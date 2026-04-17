Venezuela, IMF, World Bank restore relations, paving way for investment

WASHINGTON: The IMF and World Bank said on Thursday (Apr 16) they are restoring relations with Venezuela, further legitimising the interim government and opening new doors to financial support.

Within hours, the Venezuelan government confirmed it too would recognise the relationship that has been frozen since 2019.

"Guided by the views of International Monetary Fund members representing a majority of the IMF's total voting power, and consistent with longstanding practice, the Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva today announced that the IMF is now dealing with the Government of Venezuela, under the administration of acting President Delcy Rodriguez," the IMF said in a statement.

On Venezuelan state television on Thursday night, Rodriguez said: "We are normalising all processes that involve Venezuela's rights in the organisation."

Over recent days, the Fund polled its members on whether they saw Rodriguez as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

The World Bank quickly followed the Fund in recognising the Rodriguez government, saying in a statement: "Guided by the outcome of the IMF's polling process, the World Bank Group today announced that it is resuming dealings with the Government of Venezuela, under the administration of acting President Delcy Rodriguez."

Recognition of the Rodriguez government by both institutions paves the way for them to formally begin economic data-gathering, provide technical advice, and to potentially offer financial support to the government, if Venezuela were to ask for it.

Relations between the financial institutions and Venezuela broke down in March 2019 when the Fund recognised the country's opposition - which controlled parliament - as the legitimate government of the South American country.

The institutions and Venezuela broke up financially long before their political divorce.

The last formal assessment of the Venezuelan economy by the IMF was in 2004, and Caracas cleared its World Bank tab in 2007.