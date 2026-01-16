Venezuela's Machado says she 'presented' her Nobel medal to Trump

WASHINGTON: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado told reporters on Thursday (Jan 15) she had presented US President Donald Trump her Nobel Peace Prize, though it was not immediately clear whether he had accepted the medal, which he has long coveted.

Machado said she ‍had done so in recognition of his ⁠commitment ‍to the freedom of the Venezuelan people.

Trump met with Machado on Thursday in a high-stakes encounter that could affect how the Republican administration seeks to shape the South American country's political future.

The lunch meeting, which appeared to last slightly over an hour, marked the first time the two have met in person. Machado then met with more than a dozen senators, both Republican and Democratic, on Capitol ⁠Hill, where she has generally found more enthusiastic allies.

While the visit was ongoing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had been looking forward to meeting Machado, but ‍that he stood by his "realistic" assessment that she did not currently have the support needed to lead the country in the short term.

Machado, who fled Venezuela in a daring seaborne escape in December, is competing for Trump's ear with members of Venezuela's government and seeking to ensure she has a role in governing the nation going forward.

After the US captured Venezuela's longtime leader, Nicolas Maduro, in a snatch-and-grab operation this month, various opposition figures, members of Venezuela's diaspora and politicians throughout the US and Latin America have expressed hope that Venezuela will begin the process of democratisation.

"I know the president was looking forward to this meeting, and ‌he was expecting it to be a good and positive discussion with Miss Machado, who is really a remarkable and brave voice for many of the people of Venezuela," Leavitt told reporters during a briefing as the meeting ‍was ‌ongoing.