Top Venezuelan official says a 'significant number' of prisoners will be released as a gesture to 'seek peace'

CARACAS: Venezuela is releasing a “significant number” of citizens and foreigners from its prisons in a decision that the head of the country’s legislature described Thursday (Jan 8) as a gesture to “seek peace” less than a week after former President Nicolás Maduro was captured by US forces to face federal drug-trafficking charges in New York.

Jorge Rodríguez, brother of acting President Delcy Rodríguez and head of the National Assembly, did not specify who they would be releasing or how many people would be released. But he said the release of prisoners “is happening right now.”

The Spanish government announced Thursday the release of five Spanish citizens in Caracas. While the embassy is coordinating their return to Spain, officials have not yet specified a departure date.

The Penal Forum, a human rights organization in Venezuela, said that as of Dec 29, 2025, there were 863 people detained in Venezuela “for political reasons.” In a post on X, director of the forum, Alfredo Romero, said the liberations were “good news” in a country that's been wracked by political turmoil in recent days.

“We will be verifying each release,” Romero wrote. “We already know of some people on their way to freedom, including foreigners.”