Venezuela moves to open up oil sector, a key Trump demand

CARACAS: Venezuelan lawmakers on Thursday (Jan 23) gave their initial backing to plans to throw open the oil sector to private investors, paving the way for the return of US energy majors - a key demand of President Donald Trump.

Less than three weeks after the US ouster of Nicolas Maduro, MPs endorsed on first reading a bill allowing private companies to independently engage in oil exploration and extraction.

If adopted on a second reading, the bill would roll back decades of state controls over Venezuela's oil sector, which were tightened by Maduro's late mentor, socialist firebrand Hugo Chavez, in the mid-2000s.

The bill has been promoted by Maduro's former deputy, acting president Delcy Rodriguez, who has overseen a lightning-fast thaw in ties with Washington since taking the helm.

On Thursday, Trump called her leadership "very strong" and said the United States is already taking a cut of Venezuela's oil.

"Our country will become richer and that means our taxes will be going down and they will do better - Venezuela's going to do better than they've ever done," Trump said.

Another change unfolded in Caracas Thursday, with the United States confirming Laura F. Dogu - a former ambassador to Nicaragua and Honduras - as the new charge d'affaires to Venezuela.

That was seen as a step toward restoration of full diplomatic ties.