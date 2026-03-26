Venezuela's Maduro back in US court after stunning capture

NEW YORK: Ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro will appear on Thursday (Mar 26) in a New York court for the second time since his capture by US forces in an extraordinary nighttime raid.

Maduro, 63, and his wife Cilia Flores have been held in a Brooklyn jail for almost three months after American commandos snatched the pair from their compound in Caracas in early January.

The stunning operation deposed the strongman who had led Venezuela since 2013 and has since forced the oil-rich country to largely bend to the will of US President Donald Trump.

Maduro has declared himself a "prisoner of war" and pleaded not guilty to his four counts of "narco-terrorism" conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Thursday's hearing at 11am (11pm, Singapore time) will likely see Maduro push for the dismissal of his case as lawyers tussle over who will pay the former leader's legal fees.

Venezuela's government is seeking to cover the costs, but because of Washington's sanctions, his lawyer Barry Pollack must obtain a US licence that has not been issued.

Pollack argued in a court submission that the license requirement violated Maduro's constitutional right to legal representation and demanded the case be thrown out on procedural grounds.

"DESPERATE" FOR JUSTICE

A police convoy believed to be carrying Maduro and Flores left the jail at around 4am (4pm, Singapore time) to reach the Manhattan court, AFP journalists saw.

Several backers and opponents of Maduro gathered outside the courthouse, including some with a large inflatable doll depicting him in an orange prison jumpsuit with handcuffs.