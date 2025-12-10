Venezuela opposition chief Machado to miss Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony

OSLO: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who lives in hiding, will not attend Wednesday's (Dec 10) Nobel Peace Prize ceremony and the award will be accepted by her daughter, organisers said.

Machado has only been seen once in public since going underground in August last year amidst a tense showdown with President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela's attorney general has said the 58-year-old would be considered a "fugitive" if she left the country to accept the award.

It was not known in the hours before the ceremony whether Machado was in the country for the event due to start at 1pm (8pm, Singapore time) but Nobel Institute spokesperson Erik Aasheim finally confirmed to AFP that she would not be there.

"It will be her daughter Ana Corina Machado who will receive the prize in her mother's name," Nobel Institute director Kristian Berg Harpviken told Norway's NRK radio. "Her daughter will give the speech that Maria Corina herself wrote."

Harpviken said he "simply" did not know where Machado was.

Her mother and three daughters, and some Latin American heads of state, including Argentine President Javier Milei, are in Oslo for the prize-giving at Oslo's City Hall.

"FUGITIVE" LAUREATE

While organisers said Machado had previously indicated she would attend, suspicions had already been raised when a traditional press conference with the award winner on Tuesday was first postponed and then cancelled.

Machado has accused Maduro of stealing Venezuela's July 2024 election which she was banned from. Her claim is backed by much of the international community.

The Oslo ceremony coincides with a large US military build-up in the Caribbean in recent weeks and deadly strikes on what Washington says are drug smuggling boats.