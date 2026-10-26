Venezuela opposition leader Machado returns home after fraught year away

CARACAS/BARQUISIMETO: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado returned home on Sunday (Oct 25) after nearly a year away, and after several failed attempts to return that strained her ties with US President Donald Trump's administration.

"I'm here. With you all," the Nobel Peace Prize-winner wrote on X.

She appeared at a church in western Lara state, according to images shared by her press team, and was greeted by bystanders who sang the national anthem and shouted "liberty!" as she left in an SUV, a Reuters witness said. She will travel to Caracas by road, her team said.

Her efforts to return have tested her relationship with the Trump administration, which she has sought to cultivate as an ally since before it removed President Nicolas Maduro from power in January.

US officials have asked her at least once to delay her return, Reuters reported in June, and she has made several failed attempts to enter the country. Her team did not disclose details how she returned.

Trump has repeatedly expressed support for interim President Delcy Rodriguez, former deputy to ousted President Nicolas Maduro, and hailed deals on oil production and other business ventures by US companies in the South American country. Trump said in September it was too soon to consider democratic elections in Venezuela.