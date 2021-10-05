Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Venezuela to reopen border with Colombia after years-long closure
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Venezuela to reopen border with Colombia after years-long closure

Venezuela to reopen border with Colombia after years-long closure

People wearing protective face masks line up to cross the border between Colombia and Venezuela at the Simon Bolivar international bridge, after the World Health Organization has described the outbreak as a pandemic, in Cucuta, Colombia, on Mar 12, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez)

05 Oct 2021 05:23AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 05:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela: Venezuela will reopen its border with Colombia on Tuesday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in a state television address on Monday, after a nearly three-year closure due to political tensions.

Venezuela closed the border in February 2019 as the Venezuelan opposition, backed by Bogota and Washington, attempted to bring humanitarian aid into the country its land border with Colombia against the wishes of President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela is suffering from a multi-year, hyperinflationary economic collapse.

Venezuelan authorities at the time blocked the Simon Bolivar bridge, one of the main crossings between the two countries, with shipping containers reading "We want peace."

They said the attempted aid shipment was part of a Washington-backed plot to overthrow Maduro. The opposition and its allies accuse Maduro of rigging his 2018 re-election. Maduro, a socialist, says the election was clean and blames US sanctions for Venezuela's economic crisis.

"Thinking of our people, in the brotherhood and cooperation between the people of Colombia and Venezuela, [Maduro] has taken the decision to open the crossing for commerce," Rodriguez said.

Trade between the two countries, which share a porous 2,219km border, once amounted to some US$7 billion per year before the border closed, according to Freddy Bernal, a representative of Maduro's government in the western border state of Tachira.

Colombia's government, which does not recognise Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president, closed the borders between the two neighbouring South American countries in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It reverted that measure in June 2021, a move that had not been matched by Venezuela until now.

In a statement, Colombian President Ivan Duque said Maduro was pressured to open the border due to "democratic resistance," a reference to Venezuela's opposition. He said the reopening would be an "orderly process."

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us