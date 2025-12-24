Venezuela seeks jail terms for supporters of US oil tanker blockade

CARACAS: Venezuela’s parliament was set to debate legislation on Tuesday that would impose long prison sentences on citizens who support a United States oil tanker blockade that Caracas has branded an act of piracy.

The proposed law comes as tensions escalate between Washington and the government of President Nicolas Maduro following a series of US actions targeting Venezuelan oil exports. The National Assembly, dominated by Maduro’s ruling party, unanimously approved the bill at a first reading on Monday.

TOUGHER PENALTIES PROPOSED

The draft legislation, titled the “law to guarantee freedom of navigation and trade in the face of piracy, blockades and other international illicit acts”, would introduce prison terms of 15 to 20 years for Venezuelans found to be promoting or backing foreign oil blockades, along with fines exceeding US$1 million.

The bill also includes provisions aimed at protecting commercial operators affected by the measures, including access to state-sponsored legal assistance.

Venezuela already has legislation that criminalises support for international sanctions against the Maduro government, which Washington and dozens of other countries argue lacks democratic legitimacy after what they describe as fraudulent re-elections.