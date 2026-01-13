Venezuela releases more political prisoners as pressure builds

MACHADO SEEKS POPE LEO'S SUPPORT

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Monday urged Pope Leo XIV to "intercede" on behalf of political prisoners.



"I asked him to intercede for all Venezuelans who remain kidnapped and disappeared," Machado said after an audience with the pontiff at the Vatican.



"With the accompaniment of the Church and the unprecedented pressure from the United States Government, the defeat of evil in the country is closer," she added in a statement posted to X by her team.



Over the weekend, Trump celebrated the initial releases and said he hoped the freed prisoners "will remember how lucky they got that the USA came along and did what had to be done."



However, experts mandated to a UN fact-finding mission said in a statement the number of people freed so far, about 50 by its own count, "falls far short of Venezuela's international human rights obligations."



The government in Caracas said a review of prisoner files was ongoing.