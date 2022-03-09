Venezuela frees at least one American after talks with US: Sources

The White House said Monday that the weekend talks with the US delegation in Venezuela with the government of President Nicolas Maduro included a discussion of energy supplies, as Washington looks for ways to reduce its imports of Russian oil.

Maduro, with whose regime the United States broke off relations in 2019, has been among the few international figures to assure Russian President Vladimir Putin of his "strong support" in the wake of the invasion.

Maduro confirmed the meeting in a televised appearance late Monday, describing it as "respectful, cordial and diplomatic" without going into detail about the issues addressed.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the delegation also raised the "health and welfare" of a number of Americans detained in the country - who include six oil executives jailed in 2017 - but stressed that energy talks and the detainees' fate were "separate paths and conversations."