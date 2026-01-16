Venezuela's Machado tells supporters 'we can count on President Trump' after meeting him

WASHINGTON: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado visited the White House on Thursday (Jan 15) to discuss her country's future with President Donald Trump, even though he has dismissed her credibility to take over after an audacious US military raid captured then-President Nicolás Maduro.

Visiting Trump presented something of a physical risk for Machado, whose whereabouts have been largely unknown since she left her country last year after being briefly detained in Caracas. Nevertheless, after a closed-door discussion with Trump, she greeted dozens of cheering supporters waiting for her near the gates - stopping to hug many.

“We can count on President Trump,” she told them, prompting some to briefly chant “Thank you, Trump,” but she didn't elaborate.

The jubilant scene stood in contrast to Trump having repeatedly raised doubts about Machado and his stated commitment to backing democratic rule in Venezuela. He has signalled his willingness to work with acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who was Maduro’s No. 2.

Along with others in the deposed leader’s inner circle, Rodríguez remains in charge of day-to-day government operations and was delivering her first state of the union speech during Machado's Washington trip.

In endorsing Rodríguez so far, Trump side-lined Machado, who has long been a face of resistance in Venezuela. That's despite Machado seeking to cultivate relationships with the president and key administration voices like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a gamble to ally herself with the US government and some of its top conservatives.