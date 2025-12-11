Venezuelan opposition leader emerges from hiding after winning Nobel peace prize

Machado is due to give a press conference at 10.15am local time (5.15pm, Singapore time), Norway's government said.

Machado, who has been living in hiding in Venezuela, was last seen in public on Jan 9, when she protested Maduro's inauguration for his third term.

In her Nobel acceptance speech, the democracy campaigner urged her compatriots to keep fighting against Maduro's "state terrorism".

"What we Venezuelans can offer the world is the lesson forged through this long and difficult journey: that to have democracy, we must be willing to fight for freedom," Machado said in a speech delivered by her daughter, Ana Corina Sosa Machado.

It is unclear how Machado managed to leave Venezuela, or how she plans to eventually return.

She was warned by Caracas that she would be labelled a "fugitive" if she left the country.

"She risks being arrested if she returns, even if the authorities have shown more restraint with her than with many others, because arresting her would have a very strong symbolic value," said Benedicte Bull, a professor specialising in Latin America at the University of Oslo.

Machado's previous refusal to leave the country had also boosted her political power.

"She is the undisputed leader of the opposition, but if she were to stay away in exile for a long time, I think that would change and she would gradually lose political influence," Bull added.