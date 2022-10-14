Joy and worry for Venezuelans as US shuts land border

EAGLE PASS, Texas: Jose was reunited with his wife and four-year-old child in the United States minutes after Washington shut its southern border to Venezuelans.

But his happiness was short-lived.

His adult son, currently battling through the treacherous Darien Gap jungle that straddles Colombia and Panama, will likely be turned away from the US - if he even makes it that far.

"Last night I was happier than a child at Christmas," he told AFP by telephone on Thursday (Oct 14).

"But when I saw the news I immediately called my son and asked him not to continue his journey."

AFP has changed the names of migrants interviewed for this story because of their vulnerable status, or the risk of retribution from human traffickers.

HUMANITARIAN PROGRAM

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced that Venezuelans entering the US by land will be returned to Mexico, in line with almost all other migrants without visas coming over the border.

Until now they have been granted exceptions because of Washington's distrust of the hard-left regime in Caracas, which it says punishes political opponents.

Instead, the US will allow 24,000 Venezuelans to apply for entry under a humanitarian program, similar to a scheme that has welcomed tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.