Venezuela's Maduro says will not restart talks with opposition until ally freed
Venezuela's Maduro says will not restart talks with opposition until ally freed

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a small Venezuelan Constitution as he delivers remarks next to his wife Cilia Flores, after casting his vote during the election for state governors and local mayors, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Nov 21, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba)

22 Nov 2021 06:11AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 06:11AM)
CARACAS: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday there will be no renewed talks with opposition politicians until "the kidnap" of a prominent government envoy Alex Saab - who was extradited to the United States - comes to an end.

Last month Venezuela's government withdrew from negotiations in Mexico which had started in August following Saab's extradition in October. Saab, a Colombian businessman, is accused by U.S. prosecutors in Miami of money laundering.

"There are still no conditions to restart (the dialogue)," Maduro told journalists after voting in regional elections on Sunday.

US prosecutors say Saab diverted about US$350 million out of Venezuela through the United States as part of a bribery scheme tied to the Venezuelan government-controlled currency exchange rate.

Maduro's allies say the charges against Saab amount to the United States waging an economic war against Venezuela.

The US-backed opposition, which has urged Maduro to return to talks, has said Saab enriched himself via commercial agreements with the government and did nothing to ease the suffering of Venezuelans.

Saab pleaded not guilty to money laundering according to a court document filed on Nov 15 at the District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Source: Reuters/ec

