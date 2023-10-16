Logo
World

Venezuela's Maduro speaks to Abbas, condemns Israel's actions
Venezuela's Maduro speaks to Abbas, condemns Israel's actions

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a meeting with Chile's Ambassador to Venezuela Jaime Gazmuri, at Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Aug 16, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in Berlin, Germany, on Aug 16, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner)
16 Oct 2023 05:14AM
CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he spoke by phone to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday (Oct 15) about the situation in Gaza, and pressed for the establishment of a humanitarian aid corridor to help the local population.

On social media platform X, Maduro condemned what he called "indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population by Israel, causing thousands of deaths and injuries," which he said crossed "the line of respect for international humanitarian law."

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for a rampage in which its fighters stormed from Gaza through Israeli towns a week ago, shooting civilians and seizing scores of hostages in the worst attack on civilians in Israel's history.

Maduro said he had told Abbas that Caracas would send more than 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid in the next few days, marking the start of a plan to provide "direct and constant support for the Palestinian people" via established channels.

The two leaders agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire in the area and for a humanitarian aid corridor to be opened for Gaza, the Venezuelan president added.

Maduro said the two had reviewed initiatives from countries including China and Egypt to convene a global conference for peace and "the re-establishment of international legality."

Source: Reuters

