VENICE: For centuries, Venice in northeastern Italy has lived with the ebb and flow of the tides.

But as sea levels rise, the city famed for its historic buildings and canals faces an increasingly uncertain future.

Beyond the threat posed by the sea, it is also grappling with the challenges of mass tourism.

Millions of tourists flock to the UNESCO World Heritage site each year, sustaining its economy while placing growing pressure on its infrastructure and residents.

BUYING TIME AGAINST RISING SEAS

Venice's main defence against flooding is MOSE, short for Modulo Sperimentale Elettromeccanico, a system of massive movable barriers that temporarily seals off the Venetian Lagoon from the Adriatic Sea during extreme high tides.

The system is designed to protect the low-lying city from flooding, buying authorities time to develop more lasting solutions.

“The operation of the flood barrier system gives us another 50 to 70 years to plan and think about what we can do in the long term to permanently protect the city,” said Alvise Papa, head of Venice's tide forecasting and warning centre, which monitors the city’s water levels.