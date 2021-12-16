Logo
World

Verstappen crowned F1 champion after Mercedes drop appeal
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race and the world championship with the Netherlands flag on the podium as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton looks dejected after finishing second. (Photo: REUTERS/Rula Rouhana)

16 Dec 2021 06:21PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 06:21PM)
LONDON: Mercedes will not appeal the outcome of last Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Red Bull's Max Verstappen is Formula One world champion, the team said in a statement on Thursday (Dec 16).

The F1 team said in a statement they "welcome the decision by (governing body) the FIA to install a commission to thoroughly analyse what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of rules, governance and decision-making in Formula 1".

The statement added: "We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal."

Verstappen, 24, took the title after overtaking Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race following a safety car period. The Dutch driver will collect his trophy in Paris on Thursday. 

 

Source: AGENCIES/nh

