Verstappen crowned F1 champion after Mercedes drop appeal

LONDON: Mercedes will not appeal the outcome of last Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Red Bull's Max Verstappen is Formula One world champion, the team said in a statement on Thursday (Dec 16).

The F1 team said in a statement they "welcome the decision by (governing body) the FIA to install a commission to thoroughly analyse what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of rules, governance and decision-making in Formula 1".

The statement added: "We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal."

Verstappen, 24, took the title after overtaking Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race following a safety car period. The Dutch driver will collect his trophy in Paris on Thursday.