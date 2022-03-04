Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Veteran US prosecutor to lead task force probing Russian oligarchs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Veteran US prosecutor to lead task force probing Russian oligarchs

Veteran US prosecutor to lead task force probing Russian oligarchs

US Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to the press at the Justice Department after all three defendants were found guilty of federal hate crimes for murder of a young Black man, Ahmaud Arbrey in Washington, DC, on Feb 22, 2022. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS)

04 Mar 2022 07:24AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 07:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Andrew Adams, a veteran federal prosecutor in New York City who has experience handling cases involving Russian organised crime groups, will lead the Justice Department's new task force aimed at Russian oligarchs, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday (Mar 3).

"Together with our federal and international partners, we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war against Ukraine," Garland said in remarks to the American Bar Institute's National Institute on White Collar Crime.

Garland's announcement came one day after he unveiled the details about the new task force known as "KleptoCapture", tasked with investigating and prosecuting sanctions violations. It will also seek civil and criminal forfeitures to seize assets obtained through unlawful conduct.

The task force name references the word "kleptocracy": a society whose leaders misuse their powers to accumulate wealth at the expense of those they govern.

The task force, to be run out of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco's office, will be headed by Adams, who joined the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in 2013 and has served as lead prosecutor on several prominent asset forfeiture and organised crime cases.

In 2015, Adams led a team that successfully recovered a rare Stradivarius violin that was stolen in 1980. In 2018, he led the prosecution of Razhden Shulaya, accused of running a Russian crime syndicate that sold stolen jewellery; rigged slot machines at casinos in Atlantic City and Las Vegas; and ran underground poker games in Brooklyn.

Shulaya, described as a Russian "vor v zakone", or "thief-in-law", was convicted at his racketeering trial and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

In late 2018, Adams became co-chief of the office's Money Laundering and Transnational Criminal Enterprises unit, according to his LinkedIn profile.

More recently, Adams has handled the first-ever prosecution under a new federal law allowing criminal charges against doping conspirators at athletic events involving US athletes broadcasters and sponsors.

Adams' team in January charged Eric Lira with distributing drugs, including human growth hormone, to athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics. The law enabling the prosecution, enacted at the end of 2020, is named for Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, who exposed Moscow's state-sponsored doping.

Lira has not yet entered a plea. His lawyer, Mary Stillinger, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us