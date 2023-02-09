'Am I driving into hell?': Bushfire survivors in Australia continue to face mental health trauma

SYDNEY: Three years ago, Australians John Grono and Donna Andrews lost their home and nearly died in a massive bushfire which engulfed much of southeastern Australia.

The inferno has cost them dearly, not only financially but also at an emotional level.

“When we left, I reckon the flames were within 40 feet of us. And you don’t think, you react. You just get out,” recalled Mr Grono of his initial shock.

Till today, the bushfire survivors, whose old house is being rebuilt, have not recovered from the incident. There are regular flashbacks, as pictures and conversations trigger nightmare memories.

“We ended up having to drive through flames to get out. And we were in separate cars, so we were each on our own,” said Ms Andrews, who is still staying in a temporary accommodation in the Southern Highlands in New South Wales.

“I stopped and thought, am I driving into hell here? It’s a wall of flame.”