Thieves buy tickets before plundering necklace from Vienna museum

REMINISCENT OF LOUVRE HEIST

The stolen necklace was designed for the former Egyptian royal family, and was worn by Queen Nazli in 1939 for the marriage of her daughter Faiza to the future Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.



On its website, Van Cleef and Arpels called the stolen piece a "triumph of white jewellery". The French company did not immediately comment on the theft.



European museums have been hit by a series of spectacular thefts since thieves in October broke into the Louvre museum in Paris in broad daylight, escaping in less than eight minutes with jewellery worth US$102 million.

Thieves on Thursday raided the Treasure of Villena - one of the greatest Bronze Age gold collections - at a museum in the Spanish city of Villena, taking most of the 50-plus mainly gold bracelets, bowls, bottles and other items on display.



Four works "of extraordinary value" by Renaissance artist Antonello da Messina were stolen from a museum in Sicily, Italy's culture ministry said Sunday.



Two days earlier, Italian police said they had recovered paintings by Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse worth over US$10.4 million which were stolen from the Magnani-Rocca Foundation museum near Parma.