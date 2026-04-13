Orban ousted after 16 years as Hungarians flock to pro-EU rival

BUDAPEST: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a key opponent of European Union efforts to help Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion, lost power after 16 years on Sunday (Apr 12) as Hungarians voted in record numbers for a pro-EU course spearheaded by centre-right rival Peter Magyar.

With the results showing his win, Magyar said: "As we promised, as we hoped, today, on April 12, 2026, Hungary and several million people made history again, exactly 23 years to the day after there was a referendum on joining the European Union in Hungary."

Magyar said Orban had conceded defeat, with his Tisza party projected to win 135 mandates in the 199-seat parliament, a two-thirds majority, based on partial results.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban just called to congratulate us on our victory," Magyar posted on social media.