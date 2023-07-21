Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Virgin Money bank to shut nearly third of UK branches
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Virgin Money bank to shut nearly third of UK branches

Virgin Money bank to shut nearly third of UK branches

A file photo of a bank building. (File Photo: iStock)

21 Jul 2023 07:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
LONDON: Virgin Money, a UK bank in which tycoon Richard Branson holds a near 14-per cent stake, is to close almost one-third of branches as online banking accelerates, it has announced.

"The number of customers using bank branches for day-to-day transactions has been on a downward trajectory for a number of years," Virgin Money said in a statement on Thursday (Jul 21), explaining its decision to shut 39 branches, putting around 260 jobs at risk.

The move follows the mass closure of branches by other UK banks in recent years, namely the big four of Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest.

The closures have alarmed consumer groups who said the moves hit those who predominantly still use cash, particularly the elderly.

The trend towards cashless payments and online banking has accelerated since the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: AFP/at

Related Topics

bank United Kingdom

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.