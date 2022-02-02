2 Virginia college officers killed in shooting; suspect in custody

BRIDGEWATER, Virginia: A gunman shot and killed two campus officers at a private college Tuesday (Feb 1), prompting a protracted campus lockdown and search before the suspect was apprehended, state police and school officials said.

The lockdown began in the early afternoon when Bridgewater College officials sent out a tweet in the early afternoon warning students and faculty about a shooter on campus.

The college sent out a follow-up tweet about 2pm (3am, Singapore time) saying police had apprehended a suspect after searching the campus but that students should continue sheltering in place.

A news photographer captured an image of the apparent suspect being arrested, laying face-down on the ground as more than a half-dozen law enforcement officers approached with guns drawn. The college gave the all-clear about 4.30pm (5.30am, Singapore time).

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting. No other injuries were reported.