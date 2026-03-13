Virginia university shooter was Islamic State supporter: FBI

WASHINGTON: A former US National Guard member who shot dead a man at a university in the state of Virginia was previously jailed for attempting to aid the Islamic State group, authorities said on Thursday (Mar 12).

The assailant died in the incident on Thursday, which wounded two others, on the campus of Old Dominion University south of the US capital Washington.

The FBI said it was investigating the shooting as "an act of terrorism".

Authorities identified the suspect as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former member of the National Guard who pleaded guilty in 2016 to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

"The shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him - actions that undoubtedly saved lives along with the quick response of law enforcement," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement posted on X.

"The FBI is now investigating the shooting as an act of terrorism."

Jalloh was sentenced to prison in 2017 and released in 2024.

Special Agent Dominique Evans of the FBI's Norfolk field office told reporters that the suspect shouted "Allahu akbar" ("God is the greatest") before the attack.

The suspect "wanted to conduct a terrorist attack, similar to that in Fort Hood, Texas", Evans said, referring to a 2009 mass shooting carried out by a US Army psychiatrist who killed 13 people and injured more than 30 others.

That shooter, Nidal Hasan, had reportedly exhibited signs of radicalisation, and he too shouted "Allahu akbar" before beginning his killing spree.