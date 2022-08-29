Logo
Visa ban for all Russians would lack necessary support: EU's Borrell
World

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks on the tensions between the neighbouring Western Balkan nations in Brussels, Belgium, on Aug 18, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

29 Aug 2022 05:20AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2022 05:20AM)
VIENNA: European Union foreign ministers meeting later this week, are unlikely to unanimously back a visa ban on all Russians, as would be needed to put in place such a ban, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Austria's ORF TV on Sunday (Aug 28).

"I don't think that to cut the relationship with the Russian civilian population will help and I don't think that this idea will have the required unanimity," Borrell, who chairs EU foreign ministers' meetings, told the national broadcaster.

"I think that we have to review the way that some Russians get a visa, certainly the oligarchs not. We have to be more selective. But I am not in favour of stopping delivering visas to all Russians."

Source: Reuters/ec

