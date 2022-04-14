Visiting Kyiv, leaders of Poland and Baltic states condemn Russia

KYIV: The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Wednesday (Apr 13) and called for increased military support for Ukraine and for Russia to be held accountable for the actions of its troops on the ground.

European politicians have flocked by train to the Ukrainian capital since Russian forces withdrew from the country's North in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance earlier this month.

Before meeting Zelenskyy, the four presidents visited areas in Kyiv region where hundreds of slain civilians have been discovered after the Russian withdrawal. Moscow has denied responsibility and dismissed allegations its troops committed war crimes there as fake news.

"This is not war, this is terrorism," Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a news conference in Kyiv, flanked by Zelenskyy and the Baltic states' presidents.

"We're not just talking about the soldiers who committed those crimes, but those who issued orders - all of them should be brought to justice," he said.

Russia has denied that its forces targeted civilians and has said Ukrainian and Western allegations of war crimes are fabricated.