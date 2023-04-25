Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Visiting Ukraine, Estonian PM backs Kyiv over EU and NATO bids
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Visiting Ukraine, Estonian PM backs Kyiv over EU and NATO bids

Visiting Ukraine, Estonian PM backs Kyiv over EU and NATO bids
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk before a joint news briefing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on Apr 24, 2023. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Visiting Ukraine, Estonian PM backs Kyiv over EU and NATO bids
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks during a joint news briefing with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on Apr 24, 2023. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Visiting Ukraine, Estonian PM backs Kyiv over EU and NATO bids
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awards Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise during a joint news briefing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 24, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
25 Apr 2023 03:29AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 03:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas supported Kyiv's calls for accession to the NATO military alliance "as soon as conditions allow" during a visit to Ukraine on Monday.

Kallas, whose country is a member of NATO and the European Union, had talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the northwestern city of Zhytomyr and signed a joint declaration with him condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We agree that a strong, independent and prosperous Ukraine, as part of the Euro-Atlantic family and as a member of the EU and NATO, is essential for the future of European security," the joint declaration said.

"In the context of the NATO Vilnius Summit (in July), we agree to work together to establish a path that will help bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership and pave the way for Ukraine to join NATO as soon as conditions allow."

Zelenskyy thanked Estonia for its defence support, but also reiterated demands for rapid deliveries of more weapons from Western allies "so that we can speed up the end of this war".

People's lives depended on the speed and implementation of decisions on weapons and ammunition, he added later in his nightly video address. "I am grateful to Estonia for its willingness to facilitiate relevant communication with other partners," he added.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after talks in Kyiv last week that Ukraine's rightful place was in the military alliance but did not say when it might be able to join.

"A positive political decision is needed by the alliance on Ukraine's accession," Zelenskyy said after meeting Kallas.

Russia has said weapons supplies to Ukraine by NATO countries are dragging out the conflict and raising the possibility of a further escalation. It regards Ukrainian accession to NATO as a threat to its own security.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.