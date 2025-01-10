Visiting UN investigator voices hope for better Syria ties

DAMASCUS: A UN investigator expressed hope Thursday (Jan 9) of a "good relationship" with Syria's new rulers as he wrapped up a first visit by his inquiry team, which was barred by ousted president Bashar al-Assad 13 years ago.

"It is a huge surprise to be in Damascus," said Hanny Megally of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria (COI), expressing optimism that "we have an interlocutor we can work with".

"We hope to be able to have a good relationship with the authorities now in place," he told AFP.