Putin gives US actor Steven Seagal Russia's top state award for 'humanitarian work'

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin has bestowed a top state award on Hollywood actor Steven Seagal to reward him for his international humanitarian and cultural work, a state decree published on Monday (Feb 27) showed.

The decree said the 70-year-old star of action films such as Under Siege had been given Russia's Order of Friendship. There was no immediate reaction from Seagal.

The decree mentioned Seagal's work as a special representative of Russia's Foreign Ministry for humanitarian ties with the United States and Japan.