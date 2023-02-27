Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Putin gives US actor Steven Seagal Russia's top state award for 'humanitarian work'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Putin gives US actor Steven Seagal Russia's top state award for 'humanitarian work'

Putin gives US actor Steven Seagal Russia's top state award for 'humanitarian work'

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and American action movie actor Steven Seagal visit a newly-built sports complex in Moscow on Mar 13, 2013. (Photo: AFP/Alexei Nikolsky Sputnik)

27 Feb 2023 10:47PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 11:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin has bestowed a top state award on Hollywood actor Steven Seagal to reward him for his international humanitarian and cultural work, a state decree published on Monday (Feb 27) showed.

The decree said the 70-year-old star of action films such as Under Siege had been given Russia's Order of Friendship. There was no immediate reaction from Seagal.

The decree mentioned Seagal's work as a special representative of Russia's Foreign Ministry for humanitarian ties with the United States and Japan.

Steven Seagal receiving his Russian passport from President Vladimir Putin in 2016. (Photo: AFP/Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin)

The US-born actor and martial arts practitioner has worked in Japan and has long admired Putin, from whom he received a Russian passport in 2016.

Seagal, a frequent visitor to Russia, backed Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 as "very reasonable", joined a pro-Kremlin party in 2021, and visited a Russian-controlled part of eastern Ukraine last summer, where he met with a Russian-backed separatist leader.

Ukraine in 2017 banned Seagal from entering for five years on national security grounds.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.