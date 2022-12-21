Putin says Russian army must tackle problems it has suffered in Ukraine

LONDON: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday (Dec 21) that the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month.

In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide in terms of equipment and hardware.

"We have no funding restrictions. The country and the government are providing everything that the army asks for," he said.

Putin acknowledged, not for the first time, that the call-up of 300,000 reservists that he ordered in September had not gone smoothly.

"The partial mobilisation that was carried out revealed certain problems, as everyone well knows, which should be promptly addressed," he said.

He also referred to other unspecified problems in the military and said that constructive criticism should be heeded.

"I ask the Ministry of Defence to be attentive to all civilian initiatives, including taking into account criticism and responding correctly, in a timely manner," he said.

"It is clear that the reaction of people who see problems - and there are always problems in such major, complex work - can be emotional, but we need to hear those who do not hush up the existing problems, but strive to contribute to their solution."