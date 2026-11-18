Putin slams sanctions ahead of summit with Trump, Xi
“We see such examples in the failed attempts to isolate our country, Russia,” said Vladimir Putin.
SHENZHEN: President Vladimir Putin called Western sanctions on Russia a failure on Wednesday (Nov 18) and met with his counterpart Xi Jinping in China ahead of their historic summit with US leader Donald Trump.
Thursday's trilateral has triggered fears that the three powerful men could make decisions on the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe, and seek to carve up the world into 21st-century spheres of influence.
Washington had signalled that Ukraine - something Xi vehemently sees as not China's problem - was not expected to be addressed, before Trump said that it would.
Putin, who met with Xi on Wednesday in China's Shenzhen, was defiant on his war in Ukraine ahead of the three-man summit as he slammed Western sanctions provoked by the 2022 invasion.
"We see such examples in the failed attempts to isolate our country, Russia, which has faced an unprecedented sanctions pressure," Putin said.
After meeting the Russian leader, Xi urged closer ties with Moscow, saying the nations should "leverage the mechanisms for exchanges between the two countries' governments, legislative bodies, militaries and political parties".
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, also in Shenzhen, said that sanctions on Russia "are going to continue to increase as long as this (Ukraine) war goes on."
Also up for discussion in Thursday's trilateral meeting are the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.
Beijing has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile.
IN FROM THE COLD
Xi and Putin's meeting on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, was already their fifth this year, including one by video link.
Xi and Putin were expected to talk about energy and finance and then - in a smaller format - foreign policy including Ukraine and North Korea, Russian officials said.
Earlier, Xi called for greater international cooperation on AI and free trade.
"Starting by lowering tariffs, expanding access and exploring regulations and management standards, China will conduct deep-seated reform," Xi said as he opened the event.
Putin has been shunned by the West since launching Europe's worst conflict since World War II with his 2022 attack on Ukraine.
Addressing the APEC gathering on Wednesday, he said he expected the trilateral summit to be "highly useful".
"At a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is unity rather than division ... and dialogue rather than ultimatums," Putin said.
KIM INCOMING?
Trump landed in China on Wednesday after flying out of the Philippines where a day earlier he met fellow leaders of the Quad - Australia, Japan and India - for the first time in his second term.
The grouping is broadly aimed at counterbalancing China's regional influence.
He said he was eyeing one-on-one talks with Putin and Kim Jong Un at his next stop in Shenzhen, saying the North Korean leader "would like" to meet in China.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday stopped short of confirming the meeting with Kim.
"If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we're ever going to solve it is if we engage with them," Rubio said in Manila.
Trump was in the Philippines for a summit of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
His visit saw protests by around 2,000 people carrying banners reading "Trump out now" and "Reject Pax Silica" - a reference to a US supply chain initiative.
TARIFFS, CHIPS AND RARE EARTHS
While ASEAN leaders grappled with a raft of regional issues, the spectre of Trump's ongoing tariff blitz has loomed large.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday slammed what he called a "countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism" while touting Beijing's own expanding trade with the bloc.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Carney sang a similar tune on trade, with both explicitly citing a need to wean themselves off dependence on the US market.
On Tuesday, a combative Trump showed no let-up in his trade war with Beijing, saying the United States would catch China in rare-earths production "within 10 months".
Hours before Trump touched down in Manila, Washington announced new rules on the transfer of advanced AI chips, a move that could potentially rankle ASEAN members.
Companies shipping high-end chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will now require a special licence, as the countries were said to represent a "higher-than-normal risk of diversion".
Singapore responded by saying it was now exploring ways to facilitate "trusted access" for firms based in the country.