Volcanic eruption on Spanish island hits one-month mark

MADRID: A volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma which has destroyed large swathes of land and buildings marked its first month on Tuesday (Oct 19) with no end in sight.

The volcano on one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa erupted on September 19, spewing out rivers of lava that have slowly crept towards the sea, covering large areas with ash.

So far no-one has been killed by the continuous lava flows, but the molten rock has covered 763 hectares and destroyed 1,956 buildings, including hundreds of homes, according to the latest Spanish government figures.

After a month of continual eruptions accompanied by minor earthquakes, geologists say they have no idea how much longer it will last.

The volcano was putting out about 10,000 tonnes of sulphur dioxide emissions per day, and to start being considered "extinct" it should emit 400 tonnes or less per day, David Calvo, an expert with the Involcan volcanology institute, told reporters.

The head of the regional government of the archipelago, Angel Victor Torres, said "nobody can say that this is nearing the end".