Trump and Zelenskyy heated exchange leaves Ukraine exposed in war with Russia

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with US President Donald Trump ended in disaster on Friday (Feb 28), after the two leaders traded verbal blows before the world's media at the White House over the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy had coveted the meeting in the White House to help his country convince the United States not to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Instead US President Trump and Vice President JD Vance attacked the Ukrainian leader, saying he showed disrespect, underlining how the change of administration in Washington has undermined Kyiv's attempts to maintain Western support for its war effort.

Trump has sided with Putin since taking over as president, shocking his traditional allies in Europe and beyond and leaving Ukraine increasingly vulnerable. Friday's outburst was the most public display of that shift to date.

Vance stressed the need for diplomacy to resolve the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, while Zelenskyy, with his arms folded, countered that Putin could not be trusted in any talks and noted that Vance had never visited Ukraine.

Trump quickly took to Truth Social to accuse Zelenskyy of disrespecting the United States.

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved," he wrote, using an alternative spelling of the leader's name. "He can come back when he is ready for Peace."