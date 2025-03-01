Stunned by angry Trump exchange, Ukrainians rally around Zelenskyy

KYIV: Ukrainians on the streets of Kyiv rallied around President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (Feb 28) after his angry exchange with United States President Donald Trump at the White House.

Zelenskyy openly challenged Trump over his approach toward Russian President Vladimir Putin at the meeting, urging him to "make no compromises with a killer".

Trump accused Zelenskyy of risking World War Three and of being ungrateful to Washington for the military aid provided to Ukraine.

"Trump finally understood that Zelenskyy is a president that will not just give up," said Mila, an HR manager who did not give a second name, speaking on a chilly night in central Kyiv.

"It is not Ukraine that is gambling with World War Three - more likely we are being used in this game as a bargaining chip," said Oksana, a business consultant.

On social media, Ukrainian officials and other prominent individuals were also supportive of Zelenskyy, calling for unity in a country exhausted by three years of gruelling battle.

"President Zelenskyy has the bravery and strength to stand up for what is right," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who was at the meeting with Trump, wrote on social media.